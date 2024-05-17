Welcome to summer without El Niño
Temperatures may be cooler. But not by much.
El Niño is on its way out just as summer is approaching. The weather phenomenon was heavily responsible for the extreme heat of last summer, so summer 2024 has the potential to look different. However, scientists say that the heat is not going away any time soon, and hurricanes will be more frequent as El Niño's sister phenomenon La Niña brings cooler ocean temperatures. Also, in a world of rapidly worsening climate change, moderate summers are likely a relic of the past.
How are the weather patterns changing?
El Niño is a weather phenomenon "associated with warmer-than-normal ocean temperatures over the tropical Pacific," said The Washington Post. The warmer water "evaporates readily, adding moisture to the atmosphere and triggering a cascade that alters rainfall, heat waves and drought patterns across the world," said Vox. The phenomenon contributed to the record-breaking heat in the summer of 2023 and favored "wetter winters across the south and the southwestern United States and drier and warmer winters in the Pacific Northwest," Aaron Levine, a research scientist at the Cooperative Institute for Climate, Ocean and Ecosystem Studies at the University of Washington, said to Newsweek. However, El Niño is losing steam and will likely be gone by the time summer hits, making way for La Niña to form between the middle of summer and the beginning of fall. During La Niña, ocean temperatures "over a large area of the Pacific drop by at least 0.5 degrees Celsius below the historical average for three months or more," said Vox.
Forecasters predict that oceans will reach their neutral phase, the stretch between El Niño and La Niña when ocean temperatures are more or less average, by June. However, while El Niño may not be here for much longer, "historically, strong El Niños are followed by short neutral phases, about three to five months, before switching to La Niña," said Vox. Climate change has also made the transitional period unpredictable. "This obviously isn't our grandmother's transition out of El Niño — we're in a much warmer world, so the impacts will be different." Michelle L'Heureux, a climate scientist with the Climate Prediction Center, said to CNN.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What will the summer weather look like?
While it may not be as intense as last year, high heat will still be a factor. "Above-average temperatures are forecast over nearly every square mile of the Lower 48," said CNN. "Only portions of the Dakotas, Minnesota and Montana have an equal chance of encountering near normal, above- or below-normal temperatures." The good news is that it is "possible the switch to La Niña could moderate global temperatures in 2024 and prevent them from surpassing 2023," said the Post.
The eastern U.S. will likely see wetter conditions, while the West will be drier than usual. "Stormy weather could be a consistent companion for much of the East — but whether it comes from typical rain and thunderstorms or tropical activity won't be known for months," said CNN.
With La Niña expected to appear in mid-to-late summer, the weather patterns will intensify. "La Niña, to me, is 'extreme normal,'" Mickey Glantz, the director of the Consortium for Capacity Building at the University of Colorado Boulder, said to Vox. "You have a wet season, it's going to be really wet. If you have a dry season, the probability is it's going to be really dry." In addition, the Atlantic Ocean is likely going to be in for a stormy season. "We anticipate a well above-average probability for major hurricanes making landfall along the continental United States coastline and in the Caribbean," forecasters at Colorado State University said in a press release. "Sea surface temperatures in the eastern and central Atlantic are currently at record warm levels and are anticipated to remain well above average for the upcoming hurricane season."
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.
-
More home sales trigger capital gains tax. Here's how it works and how to avoid it.
The Explainer As a result of rising home values, Americans are increasingly facing this tax when they sell their homes
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
Congress is angry over flights at a Washington, DC, airport
Under the Radar Ronald Reagan National Airport is taking on more planes than it can handle — and causing a congressional feud
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Minnesota is the latest state to protect ticket buyers
In the Spotlight Maryland and Colorado have also followed suit by passing ticket-protecting legislation
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Right to roam: the battle to access England's green spaces
The Explainer A battle is being fought over access to England's green spaces
By The Week UK Published
-
Death toll in Brazil flooding tops 100
Speed Read The record rainfall is linked to El Niño, which has been exacerbated by climate change
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
8 looming climate tipping points that imperil our planet
The Explainer New reports detail the thresholds we may be close to crossing
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
Costa Rica's renewable energy success could be under threat
Under the radar Central American nation generates nearly all its electricity from renewable sources but climate change is bringing huge challenges
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
What is cloud seeding and did it cause Dubai's severe rainfall?
The Explainer The future is flooded
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
Ottawa climate talks: can global plastic problem be solved?
In the spotlight Nations aim to draft world's first treaty on plastic pollution, but resistance from oil- and gas-producing countries could limit scope
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
What is rock flour and how can it help to fight climate change?
The Explainer Glacier dust to the rescue
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
Arid Gulf states hit with year's worth of rain
Speed Read The historic flooding in Dubai is tied to climate change
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published