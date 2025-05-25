Why men have a bigger carbon footprint than women
'Male identity' behaviours behind 'gender gap' in emissions, say scientists
Men generally have bigger feet than women – and a bigger carbon footprint too, according to new research.
A joint UK-French study, at the LSE's Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment, found that men cause 26% more planet-warming gas emissions than women do, mainly because of the cars they drive and the meat they eat.
The researchers analysed French survey data on food consumption and transport patterns – the two factors that, together, account for 50% of the carbon footprint of French households. They found that, for men, the average annual carbon footprint associated with food and transport was 5.3 tonnes of carbon-dioxide equivalent; for women, it was 3.9.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The difference between the sexes is mainly accounted for by men's higher consumption of red meat and greater use of cars – both "often associated with male identity", concluded the study authors in an LSE press release. "Our results suggest that traditional gender norms, particularly those linking masculinity with red-meat consumption and car use, play a significant role in shaping individual carbon footprints," said study co-author Ondine Berland, a LSE fellow in environmental economics.
'Striking' gender gap
"Research into gender gaps is often plagued by difficult decisions about which factors to control for," said The Guardian. Men need more calories than women, for example, but "they also eat disproportionately more than women". Men also tend to drive longer distances when commuting, and they also generally have higher incomes, which are themselves "correlated with higher emissions".
But, even after the study authors controlled for socioeconomic factors such as income, job type, household size and education, the emissions gap between men and women was still a significant 18%.
It is "quite striking that the difference in carbon footprint in food and transport use" between French men and women is "around the same as we estimate" globally for high-income people compared to lower-income people, study co-author Marion Leroutier, an assistant professor at Crest-Ensae Paris, told the paper.
Higher personal costs
The carbon-footprint gap the study identifies could help explain "the growing climate concern gap between men and women", said The Independent. It's possible that men are less inclined to support climate action because there are "higher personal costs" for them in doing so, such as giving up red meat and reducing car use.
Alternatively, it could be that women's lower-carbon lifestyles "might reflect and reinforce deeper values and priorities": their carbon footprints are smaller because they're more concerned about the climate.
Either way, it's clear that "public messaging and policy design" on lowering emissions needs "to take social norms and gender roles into account, not just market signals or price incentives". Strategists wanting to target "high-emission activities like driving and eating meat" need to factor in that this will "disproportionately affect men, especially those who associate consumption with identity or status".
And the rewards of successful messaging could be impressive. If all adult men adopted the average food and transport "carbon intensity of women", say the study authors, France's emissions from food and transport would fall by more than 13 million tonnes of carbon-dioxide equivalent a year. That's about triple the emissions decrease that France is targeting across those sectors, to comply with its 2030 climate targets.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021.
-
5 richly deserved political cartoons about tax breaks for billionaires
Cartoons Artists take on Donald Trump's 'big, beautiful bill'
-
The cinematic beauty of Sicily's Aeolian Islands
The Week Recommends These scattered islands have inspired film directors since the 1950s
-
How the civil service works – and why critics say it needs reform
The Explainer Keir Starmer wants to 'rewire' Whitehall, which he has claimed is too 'comfortable in the tepid bath of managed decline'
-
Why the weather keeps getting 'stuck'
In the Spotlight Record hot and dry spring caused by 'blocked' area of high pressure above the UK
-
The worst coral bleaching event breaks records
The Explainer Bleaching has now affected 84% of the world's coral reefs
-
Why UK scientists are trying to dim the Sun
In The Spotlight The UK has funded controversial geoengineering techniques that could prove helpful in slowing climate change
-
Electric ferries are becoming the next big environmental trend
Under the Radar From Hong Kong to Lake Tahoe, electric ferries are the new wave
-
Ukraine is experiencing an 'ecocide' and wants Russia to pay
Under the radar The environment is a silent victim of war
-
How wild horses are preventing wildfires in Spain
Under The Radar The animals roam more than 5,700 hectares of public forest, reducing the volume of combustible vegetation in the landscape
-
Scientists invent a solid carbon-negative building material
Under the radar Building CO2 into the buildings
-
Dozens of deep-sea creatures discovered after iceberg broke off Antarctica
Under the radar The cold never bothered them anyway