Acid rain is back: the sequel nobody wanted

A 'forever chemical' in rainwater is reviving a largely forgotten environmental issue

Photo collage of a vivid green cloud and rain droplets falling on a small silhouette of a man. The upper half of his body has melted away and is showing his skeleton.
Trifluoroacetic acid (TFA) is showing up 'in lakes and rivers; bottled water and beer; cereal crops and animal livers'
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By
published

Just when you thought it was safe to go out in wet weather, acid rain "may have a sequel", said Popular Mechanics, and "like most sequels, it's arguably worse".

And it might not have a happy ending because dealing with a "forever chemical", which is now coming down in rain and being found in "everything from drinking water to human blood", may be an "impossible task".

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

 
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸