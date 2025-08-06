Acid rain is back: the sequel nobody wanted
A 'forever chemical' in rainwater is reviving a largely forgotten environmental issue
Just when you thought it was safe to go out in wet weather, acid rain "may have a sequel", said Popular Mechanics, and "like most sequels, it's arguably worse".
And it might not have a happy ending because dealing with a "forever chemical", which is now coming down in rain and being found in "everything from drinking water to human blood", may be an "impossible task".
Forever chemical
Scientists started studying acid rain in the 1960s and by the 1980s it had become the most discussed environmental issue of the time, in news media and also in popular culture.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
"At its worst", the first era of acid rain "stripped forests bare in Europe, wiped lakes clear of life in parts of Canada and the US", and damaged human health and crops in China, said the BBC.
It came from rising concentrations of sulphuric acid produced mostly from petrol-driven cars and coal-fired power stations. Acid rain became less of a problem as power sources evolved, but now there's a "new anthropogenic source" that is "possibly more pervasive, more persistent, and more sinister".
When rain, or snow, falls, a human-made chemical called trifluoroacetic acid (TFA) is falling with it. It has "shown up in lakes and rivers; bottled water and beer; cereal crops and animal livers", said Nature, and "even in human blood and urine".
Researchers say the concentrations of this "forever chemical" are rising around the planet – from the "leaves and needles" of tree species in Germany, to the Canadian Arctic ice cores, and in groundwater in Denmark.
Insidious problems
Last October, European environmental scientists "raised the TFA alarm", said Popular Mechanics. They warned that the rise in concentrations could be a threat to "planetary boundaries" – a system designed to make sure Earth remains habitable for human life.
Whether it has a direct effect on human health itself is "less clear", said Nature. The UN Environment Programme, which has been investigating TFA since 1998, says it considers the chemical to pose "minimal risk for now", but UN member states have asked it to re-evaluate its assessment.
Meanwhile, experts are discussing ways to tackle the problem but TFA's water-solubility could be a "long-term headache", said Popular Mechanics, because current filtration technologies "are not up to the task" of removing it from drinking water, so "ridding the world" of TFA will be "immensely difficult" and "incredibly expensive".
There are other imposters in rain, including "plastic rain", which is the "new acid rain", said Wired. In 2020, researchers found that more than 1,000 tonnes of microplastic fell on 11 national parks and protected areas in the western US each year, or the equivalent to more than 120 million plastic water bottles. This "could prove to be a more insidious problem than acid rain".
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.
-
Book reviews: 'Clint: The Man and the Movies' and 'What Is Wrong With Men: Patriarchy, the Crisis of Masculinity, and How (Of Course) Michael Douglas Films Explain Everything'
Feature A deep dive on Clint Eastwood and how Michael Douglas' roles reflect a shift in masculinity
-
Recreation or addiction? Military base slot machines rake in millions.
Under the Radar There are several thousand slot machines on military bases
-
How is AI reshaping the economy?
Today's Big Question Big Tech is now 'propping up the US economy'
-
Why is the world so divided over plastics?
Today's Big Question UN negotiations on first global plastic treaty are at stake, as fossil fuel companies, petrostates and plastic industry work to resist a legal cap on production
-
Tuvalu is being lost to climate change. Other countries will likely follow.
Under the Radar Sea level rise is putting islands underwater
-
Melting glaciers may lead to more volcanic eruptions
Under the radar We're in for a boom
-
Europe's heatwave: the new front line of climate change
In the Spotlight How will the continent adapt to 'bearing the brunt of climate change'?
-
How carbon credits and offsets could help and hurt the climate
The explainer The credits could be allowing polluters to continue polluting
-
This Atlantic hurricane season is expected to be above average
Under the radar Prepare for strong storms in the coming months
-
Why men have a bigger carbon footprint than women
Under the Radar 'Male identity' behaviours behind 'gender gap' in emissions, say scientists
-
Why the weather keeps getting 'stuck'
In the Spotlight Record hot and dry spring caused by 'blocked' area of high pressure above the UK