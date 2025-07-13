Europe's heatwave: the new front line of climate change

How will the continent adapt to 'bearing the brunt of climate change'?

Man cools off at the Piazza del Popolo in Rome, Italy, during the heatwave
A man cools off in Piazza del Popolo in Rome as temperatures soar
(Image credit: NurPhoto / Getty Images)
By
published

In Greece, beachgoers lie on the sand while wildfires rage in the forest behind them. In Italy, where the mercury soars to 40°C, hospital admissions in parts of the country jump by a fifth. In France, schools are closed and a nuclear plant is shuttered; everyday life comes "to a standstill".

Welcome to Europe's new normal, said Hamdam Mostafavi in Libération (Paris), where our once-glorious summers have been made almost unliveable by extreme heat. Even in Germany, temperatures hit 40°C during last week's heatwave - the point at which the human body stops functioning optimally.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸