Why curbing methane emissions is tricky in fight against climate change

Tackling the second most significant contributor to global warming could have an immediate impact

Illustration of a cow grazing and expelling gas
Methane does not stay in the atmosphere as long as carbon dioxide but it is 'around 30 times more potent'
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK
published

Marks and Spencer is to invest £1 million on a diet plan for dairy cows in the latest bid by big business to curb methane emissions.

The retailer is aiming to "slash" up to 11,000 tons of greenhouse gas emissions annually by making the burps and farts of its 40 herds of pasture-grazed milk cows "more eco-friendly", said the Daily Mail. M&S claims that switching them to a diet derived from mineral salts and a by-product of fermented corn will reduce methane production during digestion, cutting the carbon footprint of the cows' milk by 8.4%.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Explainer Climate Change Global Warming Farming
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us