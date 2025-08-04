Texas Democrats exit state to block redistricting vote
More than 51 legislators fled the state in protest of the GOP's plan to redraw congressional districts
What happened
More than 51 Texas House Democrats left their state Sunday to at least temporarily thwart a Republican plan to redraw congressional districts to create five more likely GOP seats.
The unusual mid-decade redistricting, requested by President Donald Trump in an effort to preserve the GOP's narrow U.S. House majority in the 2026 midterms, was slated for a Texas House vote on Tuesday.
Who said what
The Democratic lawmakers said they planned to stay out of Texas until a special session called by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) expired in two weeks. Their absence leaves the 150-seat state House short of the two-thirds majority needed to conduct business.
The "fight in Texas and a looming GOP-led redistricting effort in Ohio have kicked off a national battle," The Washington Post said. Democrats in California, Illinois and New York have threatened to "retaliate by tilting their states' congressional districts further in favor of their party." But "state laws mandating independent commissions or blunting the ability to gerrymander would come into play," The Associated Press said.
What next?
Abbott threatened to remove the absent legislators from office, a move that "would almost certainly be challenged in court," The New York Times said. Quorum-breaking has "persisted" as a "minority party tactic" in Texas since 1870, The Texas Tribune said, but like the previous efforts, this flight is "likely to be symbolic rather than directly effective."
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
