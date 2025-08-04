Texas Democrats exit state to block redistricting vote

What happened

More than 51 Texas House Democrats left their state Sunday to at least temporarily thwart a Republican plan to redraw congressional districts to create five more likely GOP seats.

The unusual mid-decade redistricting, requested by President Donald Trump in an effort to preserve the GOP's narrow U.S. House majority in the 2026 midterms, was slated for a Texas House vote on Tuesday.

Who said what

The Democratic lawmakers said they planned to stay out of Texas until a special session called by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) expired in two weeks. Their absence leaves the 150-seat state House short of the two-thirds majority needed to conduct business.



The "fight in Texas and a looming GOP-led redistricting effort in Ohio have kicked off a national battle," The Washington Post said. Democrats in California, Illinois and New York have threatened to "retaliate by tilting their states' congressional districts further in favor of their party." But "state laws mandating independent commissions or blunting the ability to gerrymander would come into play," The Associated Press said.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

What next?

Abbott threatened to remove the absent legislators from office, a move that "would almost certainly be challenged in court," The New York Times said. Quorum-breaking has "persisted" as a "minority party tactic" in Texas since 1870, The Texas Tribune said, but like the previous efforts, this flight is "likely to be symbolic rather than directly effective."