August 24 editorial cartoons

Sunday's political cartoons include Putin at Donald Trump's circus, gallons of whitewash, and a foldable cartoon

This cartoon depicts Vladimir Putin as a circus ringmaster with a whip and top hat. He has made Donald Trump balance on a ball and says, “Stick around, next I’m going to make rim ride a tricycle.”

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

In this cartoon, Donald Trump pushes a dolly through the Smithsonian that holds three boxes labeled “White Out”. He pushes it past paintings of Abraham Lincoln and an enslaved woman toward a sign that reads “Slavery Exhibit”.

(Image credit: Michael de Adder / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled “What does it mean? A fold-in editorial cartoon”. The cartoon is drawn with lines and arrows on the side that encourage readers to fold it. The top of the cartoon features a series of images that include Donald Trump accepting a 747 airplane named “U.S.S. Emolument”, Donald Trump smiling as he watches a masked pair of ICE agents stomping and punching an elderly woman, Jeffrey Epstein sipping a martini as an FBI agent removes his handcuffs, and a forgotten, rotting box labeled “Global Aid” where the word “AID” has been crossed out and replaced with “Standing”. The bottom part of the cartoon has the word “EPSTEIN” written from top to bottom so each letter begins a new sentence. The sentences are, “Every single day the President makes some provocative Statement or does something so Totally absurd and impossible to Explain that you can’t help but wonder If it is simply meant to distract the News media from something else. But what?” If you were to fold the cartoon, it would show a smiling Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein with their arms around each other.

(Image credit: Pat Byrnes / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

