Thailand-Cambodia border conflict: colonial roots of the war

The 2025 clashes originate in over a century of regional turmoil and colonial inheritance

A Cambodian solider guards the grounds of the 11th-century Preah Vihear temple
A Cambodian solider guards the grounds of the 11th-century Preah Vihear temple, February 8, 2011
(Image credit:  Paula Bronstein/ Getty Images)
By
published

This article originally appeared in History of War magazine issue 149.

The border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia in July 2025 originate in the region's colonial era over a hundred years ago. At least 12 Thai nationals and an unknown number of Cambodians were killed during the fighting, according to the BBC. The attacks took place in a disputed region known as the 'Emerald Triangle', which lies between Cambodia and Thailand.

