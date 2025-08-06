America's controversial path to the atomic bomb

The bombing of Hiroshima followed years of escalation by the U.S., but was it necessary?

A mushroom cloud emanating from the detonated Little Boy atomic bomb
A mushroom cloud emanating from the detonated Little Boy atomic bomb
(Image credit: Universal History Archive/UIG via Getty images)
By
published

This article originally appeared in History of War magazine issue 149.

The bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on August 6 and 9, 1945, shocked the world. It marked the dangerous new dawn of nuclear weapons, and foreshadowed the horrific potential of World War Three should it ever break out.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸