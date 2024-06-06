D-Day: how allies prepared military build-up of astonishing dimensions

Eighty years ago, the Allies carried out the D-Day landings – a crucial turning point in the Second World War

American troops land at Omaha Beach in Normandy
Omaha Beach became a bloodbath on 6 June
By
published

The Americans had been pushing for an invasion of northwest Europe from soon after they joined the War in 1941. There was great pressure, too, from the Soviet Union, which was desperate for its allies to relieve the pressure on the Eastern Front. But the British felt that the Allies lacked the resources for a successful invasion – a limited raid on Dieppe in 1942 involving mostly Canadian troops had ended in disaster – and persuaded the Americans to delay. 

Yet by 1943, the Allies had made considerable headway in the Mediterranean campaign. That November, Roosevelt and Churchill promised Stalin that they would open a new front the following spring, with the intention of pushing the Germans out of France and the Low Countries. They started planning for an invasion, code-named Operation Overlord.

