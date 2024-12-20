The real story behind the Stanford Prison Experiment

'Everything you think you know is wrong' about Philip Zimbardo's infamous prison simulation

Prisoner with guard John Loftus, involved in the Stanford Prison Experiment
The notorious 'prisoners and guards' experiment was called off after six days
(Image credit: Duke Downey / San Francisco Chronicle / Getty Images)
The Stanford Prison Experiment of 1971 is one of the most famous – and infamous – psychological experiments conducted, still discussed in classrooms and pop culture more than half a century on. But "everything you think you know about this study is wrong", filmmaker Juliette Eisner told Ars Technica.

Eisner is the director of National Geographic's recent three-part series "The Stanford Prison Experiment: Unlocking the Truth", which features many of the study's participants speaking out for the first time. She "debunks" the experiment and investigates why it has "captured imaginations" for so long, despite being "riddled" with "lies" and "manipulation".

Tess Foley-Cox
