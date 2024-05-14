Namibia grapples with legacy of genocide on Shark Island
A non-profit research agency believes it has located sites of unmarked graves of prisoners
Namibia is being urged to pause its plans to extend a port on Shark Island, a key site in its genocide and the likely location of human remains.
When the southwest African nation was under German colonial rule, nearly 100,000 indigenous people were killed or died during what is widely recognised as one of the 20th century's first genocides. Between 1905 and 1907, the German empire used Shark Island as a "concentration camp", said The Guardian.
A non-profit research agency believes it has located sites of unmarked graves of prisoners who died there. Authorities are planning to expand the port of what is now a peninsula, but there is a "credible" risk that human remains could be found in the water, said Forensic Architecture.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What is the history?
At the start of the 20th century, tensions escalated between indigenous Herero and Nama people and German settlers, in what was then known as German South West Africa.
In 1904, chief Samuel Maharero led the Herero people in a revolt against exploitation and land appropriation by the Germans. In the same year, Namibia's Nama people also staged an uprising.
German authorities under General Lothar von Trotha unleashed a brutal retaliation, fuelled by racial ideology and including mass killings, forced labour and concentration camps. The massacre is "widely recognised as an intentional extermination attempt", said Al Jazeera. By the time all the camps were shut in 1908, about 80% of the Hereros and about half of the Nama population had died, said Al Jazeera
Near the coastal town of Lüderitz, Shark Island became "synonymous" with the atrocities, said The Namibian. It was modified into a peninsula in 1906 and used as a prison, where inmates were subjected to "starvation, rape, forced labour and beatings".
Unsanitary conditions caused deaths from otherwise preventable diseases, "effectively turning Shark Island into an extermination camp". The island would provide "a blueprint" for Nazi Germany's concentration camps during the Holocaust.
About 3,000 to 4,000 people are thought to have been killed in the camp. Historical accounts suggest their bodies were "thrown to the sharks", according to Forensic Architecture.
In 2019, the Namibian government declared Shark Island a national heritage site, and the Nama people still consider it sacred. But the peninsula is now a tourist site with camping facilities and resorts – and a busy port.
Germany formally acknowledged the genocide in 2021, and pledged £1 billion to Namibia in development aid projects – which was rejected.
What's the latest?
Namibian authorities have proposed expanding the port on Shark Island, to support green hydrogen production and export to Europe by a German company, Hyphen.
Namibia has "abundant sunlight and access to the sea", said Voice of America, making it a potential green hydrogen spot. But some locals view the plan as "a new form of colonisation, where African resources are extracted for the benefit of European markets".
Forensic Architecture is gathering evidence to support calls by Nama and Herero people for direct reparations for the genocide. The group used ground radar to detect anomalies in the soil to identify "mass graves", said The Guardian.
The group published its discovery in April and is calling for a "moratorium on all development projects in the area" until human remains and potential graves are investigated, and the sites fully protected.
Construction would "further desecrate and compromise Shark Island as a site of archaeological, historical and cultural heritage", said Agata Nguyen Chuong of Forensic Architecture.
"Shark Island is a sacred place," said Paul Samuel Herero, Samuel Maharero's great-great-grandson. "We want our people to be able to come and understand the pain and suffering of our forefathers, who died a very painful death. Yet 34 years after independence, my forefathers are still yearning, pleading and begging for recognition with the new Namibia."
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021.
-
The worst fast food restaurants in America
feature American Customer Satisfaction Index's most recent ranking of our nation's fast food restaurants
By The Week Staff Published
-
'The House GOP is begging to lose their majority'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Harold Maass, The Week US Published
-
Pig kidney transplant recipient dies
Speed Read Richard Slayman has passed away two months after undergoing the historic procedure
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
A history of student protest at Columbia University
The Explainer Anti-Israel demonstrations at NYC's Ivy League university echo protests against Vietnam War and South African apartheid
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Rwanda's killing fields: 30th anniversary of genocide
In Depth This month, world remembers one of the worst atrocities of the 20th century
By The Week UK Published
-
Edinburgh Castle and Scotland's redcoats reckoning
Talking Point Almost 4,000 people have signed a petition calling for the castle's Redcoat Cafe to be renamed
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK Published
-
Ukraine's fraught relationship with Russia: a brief history
In Depth Russia and Ukraine are bound together by history and geography, but Putin sees danger in that symbiosis
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
98-year-old charged with accessory to murder during Holocaust
Speed Read
By Justin Klawans Published
-
The Holodomor: Ukraine’s other significant anniversary
feature The famine killed nearly four million people, stripped the country of it's independence, and still was denied by the Soviet Union
By The Week Staff Published
-
WWII-era map leads to Dutch treasure hunt
Speed Read
By Devika Rao Published
-
The British Empire’s policies still at play in the UK
feature Policies rooted in imperialism policies influence today’s tax and trade systems and even the wine we drink
By The Week Staff Published