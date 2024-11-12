Harriet Tubman made a general 161 years after raid

She was the first woman to oversee an American military action during a time of war

Harriet Tubman in the Union Army
Tubman gathered intelligence to help liberate more than 750 enslaved people
What happened

Abolitionist Harriet Tubman was posthumously awarded the rank of brigadier general in the Maryland National Guard Monday, 161 years after she became the first woman to oversee an American military action during a time of war. In that June 1863 raid, Tubman used intelligence she had gathered to direct three Union Army steamboats up the Combahee River in Confederate-held South Carolina, liberating more than 750 enslaved people.

