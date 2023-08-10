How an Alabama brawl became a watershed moment for race in America

Montgomery, Alabama, police have arrested three white men for their alleged roles in the attack on a Black riverboat co-captain who tried to get them to move a pontoon boat improperly parked in the spot reserved for the riverboat, the Harriott II. The co-captain, Damien Pickett, had been ferried ashore from the riverboat, which was stranded for a half-hour waiting for its spot with 227 passengers on board, and was jumped as he talked to several white men who piled on, punching him.

Black bystanders rushed to Pickett's defense. A Black deckhand swam to the dock from the boat to help. Video of another man smacking a white man and woman over the head with a folding chair inspired a stream of memes showing folding chairs in the hands of civil rights icons, including the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Harriet Tubman. "No one is condoning violence," a Montgomery native said. "But I'm proud of the way we responded because if we don't, then what? We'll see it again."

Video of the melee went viral. Supporters of the bystanders said the violence was unfortunate but those who rushed to Pickett's defense did the right thing. An unidentified 67-year-old man who was with a high school reunion group taking a two-hour riverboat cruise said on Chris Coleman's "Think Tank," a radio show on V 99.5 in Birmingham, that the incident "made me proud of Black people." Montgomery police said they were charging the white suspects — Richard Roberts, 48; Allen Todd, 23; and Zachary "Chase" Shipman, 25 — with third-degree assault, but not with racist hate crimes pending further investigation. So how did this dockside brawl become what some are calling a watershed moment for race?

"White privilege got its ass whupped"

"White privilege met Black pride down by the Alabama River," said Elie Mystal in The Nation, "and on this particular occasion, white privilege got its ass whupped." To understand why so many people are taking joy in such an ugly spectacle, you have to know more "about the history of white violence against Black people in this country than a person currently being educated in Florida." White people who attack Black people "in broad daylight always think they'll get away with it. Usually, they're right." Not this time. "And privileged white racists learning they are wrong in real time is a joy to behold."