Escaped Alabama inmate and corrections officer found in Indiana after 10-day manhunt

Vicky White, an Alabama corrections official, and Casey Cole White, an escaped capital murder suspect, were apprehended Monday afternoon in Evansville, Indiana, more than 200 miles away from where they disappeared on April 29.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said authorities received a tip that Vicky White and Casey White — who are not related — were in Evansville, and they were later spotted driving in a Ford F-150. Officers began chasing the car, and it crashed. Casey White, who was driving, surrendered without incident, while Vicky White suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and has been hospitalized, the U.S. Marshals Service told CBS News. The sheriff said she is in "very serious" condition.

"We got a very dangerous man off the streets today," Singleton said. "And he is never going to see the light of day again." The escape was "obviously well planned and calculated," he added. "A lot of preparation went into this. They had plenty of resources, had cash, had vehicles, had everything they needed to pull this off, and that's what made this last week and a half so challenging."

On April 29, Vicky White told colleagues she was taking Casey White to a mental health evaluation at the courthouse. It was later determined there was no scheduled evaluation, and Vicky White and Casey White were both missing. Singleton said they spoke on the phone for several months leading up to the escape, and called their relationship "special."

After being extradited back to Alabama, Vicky White and Casey White will be held in separate facilities. Vicky White will be charged with permitting or facilitating escape in the first degree, forgery in the second degree, and identity theft.