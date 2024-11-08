Racist texts tell Black people in US to prepare for slavery

Recipients in at least a dozen states have been told to prepare to 'pick cotton' in anonymous messages

'It points to a well-organized and resourced group that has decided to target Americans on our home soil based on the color of our skin'
Peter Weber, The Week US
What happened

The FBI said yesterday it's looking into "offensive and racist text messages" sent to Black people in at least a dozen states since Wednesday morning. Authorities in several of the states are also investigating the anonymous messages, which told recipients — as young as middle school students and often addressed by name — to prepare to "pick cotton" on slave plantations.

