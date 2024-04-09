Inside Trump's plan to fight 'anti-white racism' in the White House

The former president is planning to fundamentally flip America's civil rights protections if he wins a second term in office

(Image credit: Alex Wong / Getty Images)
published

Last year, a survey of more than 1,500 people who'd voted for Donald Trump in the 2020 election found a significant majority of the former president's supporters believed that "racism against white Americans has become a bigger problem than racism against Black Americans." The Yahoo/YouGov poll's results are not entirely shocking: throughout his time in the public eye, Trump has unabashedly stoked a series of racist fires, and at the same time overtly rejected many of the historical truths about America's bigoted past. It follows, then, that many of his followers would themselves have a skewed sense of American racism, how it operates, and who it affects.

Now, with the very real prospect of a second term in office on the horizon, Trump and his team of advisers have begun working on plans to federalize one vector of that inverted interpretation of discrimination. Should voters return Trump to the White House, his next Justice Department will likely "dramatically change the government's interpretation of Civil Rights-era laws to focus on 'anti-white racism' rather than discrimination against people of color," Axios reported this month, noting that many of Trump's allies have begun "laying legal groundwork" for such an enterprise already. And within the "flurry of lawsuits and legal complaints" designed to set the stage for a subsequent civil-rights inversion, some have "been successful."



Explore More
Politics In Depth Civil Rights Racism Donald Trump Stephen Miller Us Election 2024
