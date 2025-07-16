US inflation jumps as Trump tariffs 'bite'

Consumer prices are climbing and the inflation rate rose to its highest level in four months

The report deals a 'knock-out punch to the tariff inflation deniers'
What happened

Consumer prices rose 0.3% in June, according to Labor Department data released Tuesday, pushing the annual inflation rate to 2.7%. That's the highest rate since February.

