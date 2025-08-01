El Salvador scraps term limits, boosting Nayib Bukele

New constitutional changes will allow presidents to seek reelection an indefinite number of times

El Salvador opposition lawmaker Marcela Villatoro criticizes abolition of presidential term limits
'Today, democracy has died in El Salvador,' said opposition legislator Marcela Villatoro
(Image credit: Marvin Recinos / AFP via Getty Images)
What happened

El Salvador's Legislative Assembly Thursday approved constitutional changes that will allow presidents to seek reelection an indefinite number of times, extend presidential terms to six years from five, and scrap presidential runoff votes.



