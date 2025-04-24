Nayib Bukele: the Salvadoran ally in Trump's deportation machine

El Salvador's popular strongman rose to power promising to make his country safe

President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador meets with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House April 14, 2025 in Washington, DC.
In 2023, Bukele's government opened the Terrorism Confinement Center, where the Trump administration is now deporting immigrants from the U.S.
In March 2025, the Trump administration announced that it had deported hundreds of men, which it falsely claimed were all members of a gang called Tren de Aragua, to El Salvador. In order to accomplish this, President Trump relied on El Salvador's hip young president, Nayib Bukele, to house the prisoners in the country's immense Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT). Bukele, now serving his second term as president, has since become both a darling of the U.S. far-right and a target of Democrats and other critics of the Trump administration's divisive deportation practices.

Campaigning on a 'tough-on-crime approach'



David Faris is an associate professor of political science at Roosevelt University and the author of It's Time to Fight Dirty: How Democrats Can Build a Lasting Majority in American Politics. He is a frequent contributor to Informed Comment, and his work has appeared in the Chicago Sun-Times, The Christian Science Monitor, and Indy Week.

