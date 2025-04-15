El Salvador refuses to return US deportee

President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador said he would not send back the unlawfully deported Kilmar Ábrego García

El Salvador&#039;s president Nayib Bukele and President Donald Trump in Oval Office
The Trump administration is paying Bukele at least $6 million to jail deportees in El Salvador's gang prison
What happened

President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador said Monday he would not send back Kilmar Ábrego García, a Salvadoran man unlawfully deported by the Trump administration. President Donald Trump, sitting beside Bukele in the Oval Office, made clear he would not push him to do so, despite a unanimous Supreme Court ordering the Trump administration to "facilitate" Ábrego García's return to the U.S.

