Judge orders US to recall deported migrant

The Trump administration has been ordered to retrieve one of the migrants it sent to a prison in El Salvador due to an 'administrative error'

Kilmar Abrego Garcia&#039;s wife and supporters call for his release from notorious El Salvador prison
What happened

U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis said Sunday she had ordered the Trump administration to retrieve one of the migrants it had sent to a prison in El Salvador because the "grievous error" to deport him appeared to be "wholly lawless." The Justice Department had conceded that deporting Kilmar Abrego Garcia was an "administrative error" but said the judge had no jurisdiction in the case and it had no power to bring him back to Maryland — claims Xinis called "eye-popping."

