Judge orders US to recall deported migrant

What happened

U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis said Sunday she had ordered the Trump administration to retrieve one of the migrants it had sent to a prison in El Salvador because the "grievous error" to deport him appeared to be "wholly lawless." The Justice Department had conceded that deporting Kilmar Abrego Garcia was an "administrative error" but said the judge had no jurisdiction in the case and it had no power to bring him back to Maryland — claims Xinis called "eye-popping."

Who said what

Sunday's "strongly worded order" from Xinis "served two purposes," The New York Times said. It "offered a more detailed explanation" of her bench order Friday, and it "rejected a request by the Justice Department to pause the order as a federal appeals court considered its validity."

Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed Sunday that the Justice Department had put Erez Reuveni — the veteran government lawyer who appeared before Xinis on Friday and expressed frustration with the DOJ's lack of forthcomingness — on administrative leave for not having argued the government's case "zealously" enough.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

What next?

Xinis ordered the Trump administration to bring Abrego Garcia home by Monday night. It's not clear if the U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals will step in before then.