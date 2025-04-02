Bondi seeks death penalty for Luigi Mangione

Mangione was charged with fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson last year

President Donald Trump and Pam Bondi
President Donald Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi are pushing to 'revive the widespread use of capital punishment'
(Image credit: Win McNamee / Getty Images)
What happened

Attorney General Pam Bondi said Tuesday she was instructing federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty for Luigi Mangione, the man charged with fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson last December.

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

