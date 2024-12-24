Biden commutes most federal death sentences

The president downgraded the punishment of 37 of 40 prisoners on death row to life in prison without parole

President Joe Biden leaves church with his family
What happened

President Joe Biden commuted the sentences of 37 of 40 prisoners on federal death row Monday, downgrading their punishment to life in prison without possibility of parole.

