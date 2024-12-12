Will Biden clear out death row before leaving office?
Trump could oversee a 'wave of executions' otherwise
Donald Trump's presidency ended with a rush of executions — a total of 13 federal inmates were put to death during the final months of his first administration. Now death penalty opponents are asking President Joe Biden to empty out federal-level death rows before Trump takes office again.
A coalition of death penalty opponents is asking Biden to "commute all federal death sentences to life without parole," said The Washington Post. There are currently 40 people on federal death row, including the gunman who killed Black churchgoers in South Carolina and the surviving Boston Marathon bomber. But the execution opponents — a group of "former prison officials, relatives of homicide victims, civil rights advocates and religious leaders" — say the death penalty is "arbitrary, unfair and biased." Biden's decision to issue a mass commutation would have long-term effects, said the Post: The move "could not be undone by his successor."
What did the commentators say?
Biden's career has been full of "contradictions" on the issue, David Rose said at UnHerd. Biden pledged in 2020 to pass legislation abolishing the federal death penalty, and Attorney General Merrick Garland adopted a moratorium on executions. But as a senator, he sponsored a crime bill that expanded the number of death-eligible crimes to include (as Biden said at the time) "everything but hang people for jaywalking." For liberals and pro-life Catholics, Rose said, Biden has one last chance to "redeem his record and leave a humane legacy."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Biden has the power to prevent "another gruesome Trump execution spree," Austin Sarat said at Slate. There are precedents, albeit at the state level. In 2022, outgoing Oregon Gov. Kate Brown commuted the death sentences of 17 men in her state. "The state should not be in the business of executing people," Brown said at the time. Illinois Gov. George Ryan commuted 167 death sentences in 2003. The problem? "Biden has not seemed eager to wield his clemency power in this or any other area," Sarat said. That must change. Biden should "use his clemency power to empty the federal death row."
"It's too late for the president to abolish the death penalty," Elizabeth Bruenig said at The Atlantic. Biden has approached federal executions in much the same way that President Barack Obama did: "Leaving the architecture for carrying out capital sentences in place but benevolently neglecting to use it." But if Biden "really does abhor capital punishment as he has claimed," then he still has a pathway toward keeping his old campaign promises. The outgoing president "has the freedom to act on his values and save dozens of lives."
What next?
"Trump's government-in-waiting has for years intended to bring back a wave of federal executions," said Rolling Stone. The president-elect "doesn't think murderers and rapists should get off easy," a Trump adviser said. Federal inmates with death sentences are apprehensive about what the change in administrations will mean, said Angela Elleman, a death penalty defense lawyer. "There's a lot of fear on federal death row."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association.
-
FBI Director Christopher Wray to step down for Trump
speed read The president-elect had vowed to fire Wray so he could install loyalist Kash Patel
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Ballet Shoes: 'magnificent' show 'never puts a foot wrong'
The Week Recommends Stage adaptation of Noel Streatfeild's much-loved children's novel is a Christmas treat
By The Week UK Published
-
Black Doves: Keira Knightley stars in 'gleeful' spy thriller
The Week Recommends Entertaining Netflix series is a 'crash-bang helter-skelter ride' that gets better every episode
By The Week UK Published
-
FBI Director Christopher Wray to step down for Trump
speed read The president-elect had vowed to fire Wray so he could install loyalist Kash Patel
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
What is Mitch McConnell's legacy?
Talking Point Moving on after a record-setting run as Senate GOP leader
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
'A man's sense of himself is often tied to having a traditionally masculine, physical job'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Inside Trump's billionaire Cabinet
The Explainer Is the government ready for a Trump administration stacked with some of the wealthiest people in the world?
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
News overload
Opinion Too much breaking news is breaking us
By Theunis Bates Published
-
The far-right conspiracy conduit who will be Trump's information gatekeeper
In the Spotlight How Natalie Harp rose from obscurity to trusted Trump aide
By David Faris Published
-
Trump talks pardoning Jan. 6 rioters, jailing rivals
Speed Read On NBC's "Meet the Press," the president-elect said he would pardon Capitol rioters and end constitutionally guaranteed "birthright" citizenship
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
How will the rebels rule Syria?
Today's Big Question Fall of Assad regime is a 'historic opportunity' and a 'moment of huge peril' for country and region
By Elliott Goat, The Week UK Published