Will Biden clear out death row before leaving office?

Trump could oversee a 'wave of executions' otherwise

Composite illustration of an anti-death penalty protestor and image of a prisoner in the electric chair
A coalition of death penalty opponents is asking Biden to "commute all federal death sentences to life without parole"
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US
By
published

Donald Trump's presidency ended with a rush of executions — a total of 13 federal inmates were put to death during the final months of his first administration. Now death penalty opponents are asking President Joe Biden to empty out federal-level death rows before Trump takes office again.

A coalition of death penalty opponents is asking Biden to "commute all federal death sentences to life without parole," said The Washington Post. There are currently 40 people on federal death row, including the gunman who killed Black churchgoers in South Carolina and the surviving Boston Marathon bomber. But the execution opponents — a group of "former prison officials, relatives of homicide victims, civil rights advocates and religious leaders" — say the death penalty is "arbitrary, unfair and biased." Biden's decision to issue a mass commutation would have long-term effects, said the Post: The move "could not be undone by his successor."

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸