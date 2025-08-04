Will Trump privatize Social Security?

Bessent calls savings program a 'back door' to privatization

Social Security has 'long been a third rail in politics'
There were many reasons George W. Bush's presidency cratered in his second term, but one notable turning point was his administration's failed attempt to privatize Social Security. Voter backlash was fierce. Two decades later, President Donald Trump may be eyeing a new attempt.

A new federal program that gives newborns a $1,000 savings account could be a "back door for privatizing Social Security," said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent last week. Bessent's comments came as the federal retirement program is challenged: A "23% cut to benefits" could come in the early 2030s because "workers and employers are not paying enough" into the system as the number of retirees grows, said The Washington Post. The new savings program, called "Trump accounts," could let Americans save "hundreds of thousands of dollars for your retirement," Bessent said.

Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

