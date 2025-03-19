What's happening to Social Security under Trump?

Measures make retirement, disability benefits harder to obtain

Photo composite illustration of Donald Trump Elon Musk wielding a chainsaw, and a Social Security card
DOGE leader Elon Musk has taken his chainsaw to the Social Security Administration, with massive consequences for Americans seeking benefits
Throughout his decade in politics, President Donald Trump has repeatedly vowed to protect Social Security benefits. But those promises may be at odds with his administration's cost-cutting moves.

New measures announced Tuesday by the Social Security Administration (SSA) will "disrupt agency operations" that connect people to retirement and disability benefits, said The Washington Post. Americans who apply for those benefits will be required to "verify their identity using an online system or provide documentation in person at a field office." That will "create hardships" for "millions of Americans" who have limited mobility or internet access. The new requirement is ostensibly intended to reduce fraud. "These changes are not intended to hurt our customers," said Leland Dudek, the agency's acting commissioner, "but to make sure benefits go to the right customer at the right time."

