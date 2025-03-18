'Tesla Takedown' protest movement grows as Trump threatens criminal charges

Nationwide demonstrations at Elon Musk's car dealerships have earned the attention — and ire — of the White House.

Illustration of Elon Musk, a Tesla dealership and Cybertruck on fire
Tesla dealerships have become ground zero for one of the strongest protest movements against the Trump administration to date
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Shutterstock / Getty Images)
There's a decent chance you've seen them if you've driven past your local Tesla dealership lately: Groups ranging from a few dozen to several hundred protesters are congregating outside the electric vehicle lots as part of a nationwide effort to highlight CEO Elon Musk and his role in President Donald Trump's dismantling of the federal government. Consisting of sign waving and slogan chanting, these "Tesla Takedown" demonstrations have become a flashpoint as anger at Musk boils over in public — anger that has driven an uptick in ostensibly unrelated instances of vandalism at Tesla dealerships, too.

In response to the Tesla Takedown movement and its overlap with more extreme cases of anti-Tesla actions, Musk has personally targeted participants, alleging the grassroots movement is a conspiracy against him backed by the Democratic Party and George Soros, among others.

