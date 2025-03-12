Trump hawks Teslas, slashes more federal jobs
The Education Department cut its workforce in half ahead of an expected Trump order to shutter the agency
What happened
President Donald Trump Tuesday held an elaborate Tesla showcase on the White House lawn to support CEO Elon Musk, who he said was being "treated very unfairly" for "being a patriot" and working to slash the size of the federal government as the head of DOGE Services.
Hours later, the Education Department laid off 1,315 employees, effectively cutting its workforce in half ahead of an expected Trump executive order to shutter the department. NOAA also began laying off another 10% of its workforce, or 1,029 weather and storm forecasters, marine scientists and other workers, The Associated Press said.
Who said what
With Tuesday's Education Department cuts, Trump is "effectively gutting the agency that manages federal loans for college, tracks student achievement and enforces civil rights laws in schools," The New York Times said. Eliminating it entirely would take an act of Congress, and Trump is "unlikely" to "find enough support to do so," particularly as recent polls have "consistently shown roughly two-thirds of Americans oppose closing the department."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Senior Education Department officials said the layoffs, and closure of offices around the country, "wouldn't affect department functions," The Wall Street Journal said. But "critics said it was impossible to reduce staff so dramatically without affecting the services that states, school districts and students have come to rely on," The Washington Post said.
What next?
Agencies across the government "need to submit plans for large-scale layoffs" by Thursday, as stipulated in Trump's Feb. 11 executive order and a subsequent directive from the Office of Personnel Management, USA Today said. DOGE and other part of the administration have already laid off more than 100,000 probationary workers, gutted USAID and scheduled at least 76,000 cuts at the Veterans Affairs Department.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Ukraine agrees to ceasefire, ending US aid freeze
Speed Read Kyiv made peace with the Trump administration by agreeing to an immediate ceasefire in its war against Russian invaders
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Today's political cartoons - March 12, 2025
Cartoons Wednesday's cartoons - fun and games, losing lottery, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Trump's tariffs: is EU's retaliation the best move?
Today's Big Question Global US levy on steel and aluminium imports has the EU hitting back but the UK keeping options open
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Ukraine agrees to ceasefire, ending US aid freeze
Speed Read Kyiv made peace with the Trump administration by agreeing to an immediate ceasefire in its war against Russian invaders
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Greenland's surprising election result
The Explainer Unexpected success for Demokraatit after a campaign overshadowed by Trump's threats
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Budget: Will the GOP cut entitlements?
Feature Republicans are pushing for a budget to cut Medicaid
By The Week US Published
-
U.S. tariffs spark North American trade war
Feature Tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China lead to market turmoil and growing inflation concerns
By The Week US Published
-
The fallout of Trump's halt on military aid for Ukraine
Feature European leaders push for a cease-fire to mend U.S.-Ukraine ties
By The Week US Published
-
Media: A collective surrender to Trump?
Feature The Washington Post’s staff are instructed to focus its opinion pages on promoting 'personal liberties' and 'free markets'
By The Week US Published
-
Trump and Putin: Not a hoax
Feature Trump is pulling the U.S. closer to Russia, undoing decades of diplomacy
By The Week US Published
-
The Tates: Trump’s tribute to the manosphere
Feature The right-wing influencers return home after being held in Romania for human-trafficking and money-laundering
By The Week US Published