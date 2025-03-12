Trump hawks Teslas, slashes more federal jobs

The Education Department cut its workforce in half ahead of an expected Trump order to shutter the agency

Elon Musk and President Donald Trump admire a Tesla Cybertruck outside the White House
(Image credit: Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)
What happened

President Donald Trump Tuesday held an elaborate Tesla showcase on the White House lawn to support CEO Elon Musk, who he said was being "treated very unfairly" for "being a patriot" and working to slash the size of the federal government as the head of DOGE Services.

