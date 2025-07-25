Quiz of The Week: 19 – 25 July

Find out how closely you've been paying attention to the latest news and other global events by putting your knowledge to the test with our Quiz of The Week.

1. The prime minister of which country has denied reports he plans to resign after losing his parliamentary majority?

Japan

Denmark

Malaysia

Portugal



2. Which NFL team did Donald Trump threaten to block from building a new stadium unless it changed its name?

Cleveland Browns

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Washington Commanders



3. Who scored a last-minute equaliser to kick-start England women's Euro semi-final comeback against Italy?

Lauren James

Alessia Russo

Michelle Agyemang

Jess Park



4. What typhoon struck both the Philippines and Vietnam?

Wipha

Wendigo

Whitley

Winnie



5. Walking how many steps per day reduces the risk of a host of serious diseases, according to new research?

3,000

5,000

7,000

9,000



6. A married tech CEO has resigned after being caught on a kiss cam canoodling with another woman at which concert?

Maroon 5

Coldplay

Arctic Monkeys

The Killers



7. Venus Williams became the oldest woman tennis player to win a WTA singles match since 2004. How old is she?

42

45

47

49



8. A French court sentenced three people to jail over exploitation of workers in which industry?

Foie gras

Champagne

Brie

Cognac



9. Which of these is not among the 72 new hobby badges now available to Girl Guides in the UK?

Journaling

Healthy sleep

Skincare

Thrifting



10. A new poll shows that Donald Trump's support among what demographic has gone down by eight points?

Men

College graduates

Latinos

Top earners

(Image credit: The Week)

1. Japan

Shigeru Ishiba denied reports in the Japanese media that he was going to announce his resignation, saying such claims were "completely unfounded". Last Sunday, the coalition led by his Liberal Democratic Party – which has been in power with minor interruptions since 1955 – lost control of the upper house, having already lost the lower house in October.

2. Washington Commanders

Donald Trump has threatened to block a new stadium deal unless the Washington Commanders change their name back to the "Redskins", a name they dropped in 2020 after Native American groups said it perpetuated racist stereotypes. He also urged the Cleveland Guardians to return to the name "Indians". Neither team has indicated that they plan to follow Trump's orders.

3. Michelle Agyemang

Arsenal forward Agyemang, whose Ghanaian surname means "Saviour of Nations", came on in the 86th minute against Italy to score a stoppage-time equaliser, before fellow late substitute Chloe Kelly scored the winner in extra-time. England's women now face Spain in Sunday night's final.

4. Wipha

Typhoon Wipha made landfall in northern Vietnam on Tuesday, bringing 60mph winds and heavy rain. In the Philippines, Wipha intensified seasonal monsoon rains, triggering widespread flooding and forcing 80,000 people into emergency shelters. The typhoon has also threatened parts of Taiwan and southern China.

5. 7,000

Although 10,000 is commonly cited as the "magic number", only 7,000 could be sufficient to feel the health benefits of walking. A large meta-analysis published in The Lancet Public Health found that those who walked 7,000 steps per day had a significantly lower risk of developing a range of serious conditions, including dementia, depression and type 2 diabetes, compared to those who walked 2,000 steps per day.

6. Coldplay

CEO Andy Byron resigned after he and the company's chief people officer, Kristin Cabot, went viral for their kiss-cam moment at a Coldplay concert in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The couple were allegedly having an affair and were caught on the big screen cosying up together.

7. 45

Venus Williams beat 23-year-old fellow American Peyton Stearns 6-3, 6-4 in the first round of the Washington Open. The victory makes her the second oldest woman to win a singles match at the top level of professional tennis. Martina Navratilova still holds the record, winning at Wimbledon in 2004 at the age of 47.

8. Champagne

A director of a recruitment company and two associates were sentenced by a French court on Monday after being convicted of trafficking undocumented migrants to work in vineyards. The migrant labourers, who worked 13-hour days and were housed in "appalling" conditions, picked grapes that were then sold on to as many as 14 champagne houses.

9. Skincare

Girlguiding UK says the new badges reflect the diverse interests of modern girls. The youngest Rainbows guides can gain a badge for "rescuing bees" while older Rangers are able to express their passion for "fandoms". The new badges also include more traditional pursuits like gardening, crafting and music, while the "hostess" badge – introduced in the 1960s and retired in 2018 – has been revived as the "celebrations" badge.

10. Men

A CBS/YouGov survey of 2,343 Americans found 47% of male respondents approve of the president's performance – down from the 54% who backed him before the 2024 election. Inflation worries appear to be fuelling the fall-off, with 65% of men polled saying Trump has not done enough to lower prices.