Trump orders NFL team to change name, or else

The president wants the Washington Commanders to change its name back to the 'Redskins'

Washington Commanders fans celebrate
Donald Trump is threatening to restrict a $2.7 billion deal to re-locate the Commanders back to Washington
What happened

President Donald Trump has threatened to derail plans to construct a new stadium for the Washington Commanders unless the NFL team changes its name back to the "Redskins." The team dropped the moniker in 2020, after years of pressure from Native American groups who said it amplified racist stereotypes.

