Are referees and 'physicality' hurting the WNBA?

The league is growing, but Caitlin Clark's absence raises questions

WNBA referee Kelly Broomfield #25 officiates the game between the Minnesota Lynx and the New York Liberty on July 28, 2023 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
The league is 'facing increasing pressure' to address its referee issue
The WNBA played its All-Star Game over the weekend. Caitlin Clark, the league's most popular player, sat out with injuries. It's the latest flashpoint in a leaguewide debate over physical play and referee quality right at the moment the WNBA is rising in national prominence.

"WNBA officiating remains a sore point" across the league, said USA Today's For The Win. That is especially true where Clark is concerned. Other teams play against Clark with a "level of physicality," said Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White. But Clark is not the only player struggling. "Injuries are high all across the league," said FTW, raising the question of "what's permissible to WNBA referees" while they are calling games. Clark herself is plainly irritated: Before her injury, she was caught on camera apparently cursing at a referee in frustration.

Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

