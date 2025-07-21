Are referees and 'physicality' hurting the WNBA?

The WNBA played its All-Star Game over the weekend. Caitlin Clark, the league's most popular player, sat out with injuries. It's the latest flashpoint in a leaguewide debate over physical play and referee quality right at the moment the WNBA is rising in national prominence.

"WNBA officiating remains a sore point" across the league, said USA Today's For The Win . That is especially true where Clark is concerned. Other teams play against Clark with a "level of physicality," said Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White. But Clark is not the only player struggling. "Injuries are high all across the league," said FTW, raising the question of "what's permissible to WNBA referees" while they are calling games. Clark herself is plainly irritated: Before her injury, she was caught on camera apparently cursing at a referee in frustration.

The league is "facing increasing pressure" to address its referee issue, said ESPN . "Tensions over officiating have boiled over" in game after game, drawing newfound scrutiny thanks to the growing popularity of women's basketball . But WNBA defenders say that popularity might be the reason refereeing has become an issue. There will be "more scrutiny because we have more people paying attention," said Lynn Ridinger, a professor of sport management at Old Dominion University.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

WNBA officiating problems are a "threat to the game," said Sally Jenkins at The Washington Post. The "chronically lousy, second-rate officiating" has resulted in an "uglification of the game" dominated by hard fouls. Even TV commentators are starting to point out the multiple uncalled fouls that Clark endures. The "ugly math" is that the league's 179 players have suffered a reported 141 injuries since opening day. Clark is not the only prominent player to miss "significant" time. So have Jonquel Jones, Sabrina Ionescu, A'ja Wilson, Alyssa Thomas, Rhyne Howard and Kahleah Copper. Putting players in "ice packs and traction" is the "surest way to kill the league's popularity and halt its commercial momentum."

There is a "need for better, fairer, more consistent officiating across the entire WNBA," said Emma Baccellieri at Sports Illustrated . While it is true that complaints about referees are "universal" across all sports , the WNBA is experiencing a "pattern of mistakes that are hampering the quality of play and the growth" of the league. Players do not need "paternalistic coddling," but they do need "structural" improvements that can raise the overall level of officiating.

What next?

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert defended the league's officiating in a recent media session, said Athlon Sports . While there is "room for growth and improvement" among the league's referees, it is also true "no winning team ever complains about officiating," she said.