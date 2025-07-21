Are referees and 'physicality' hurting the WNBA?
The league is growing, but Caitlin Clark's absence raises questions
The WNBA played its All-Star Game over the weekend. Caitlin Clark, the league's most popular player, sat out with injuries. It's the latest flashpoint in a leaguewide debate over physical play and referee quality right at the moment the WNBA is rising in national prominence.
"WNBA officiating remains a sore point" across the league, said USA Today's For The Win. That is especially true where Clark is concerned. Other teams play against Clark with a "level of physicality," said Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White. But Clark is not the only player struggling. "Injuries are high all across the league," said FTW, raising the question of "what's permissible to WNBA referees" while they are calling games. Clark herself is plainly irritated: Before her injury, she was caught on camera apparently cursing at a referee in frustration.
The league is "facing increasing pressure" to address its referee issue, said ESPN. "Tensions over officiating have boiled over" in game after game, drawing newfound scrutiny thanks to the growing popularity of women's basketball. But WNBA defenders say that popularity might be the reason refereeing has become an issue. There will be "more scrutiny because we have more people paying attention," said Lynn Ridinger, a professor of sport management at Old Dominion University.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What did the commentators say?
WNBA officiating problems are a "threat to the game," said Sally Jenkins at The Washington Post. The "chronically lousy, second-rate officiating" has resulted in an "uglification of the game" dominated by hard fouls. Even TV commentators are starting to point out the multiple uncalled fouls that Clark endures. The "ugly math" is that the league's 179 players have suffered a reported 141 injuries since opening day. Clark is not the only prominent player to miss "significant" time. So have Jonquel Jones, Sabrina Ionescu, A'ja Wilson, Alyssa Thomas, Rhyne Howard and Kahleah Copper. Putting players in "ice packs and traction" is the "surest way to kill the league's popularity and halt its commercial momentum."
There is a "need for better, fairer, more consistent officiating across the entire WNBA," said Emma Baccellieri at Sports Illustrated. While it is true that complaints about referees are "universal" across all sports, the WNBA is experiencing a "pattern of mistakes that are hampering the quality of play and the growth" of the league. Players do not need "paternalistic coddling," but they do need "structural" improvements that can raise the overall level of officiating.
What next?
WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert defended the league's officiating in a recent media session, said Athlon Sports. While there is "room for growth and improvement" among the league's referees, it is also true "no winning team ever complains about officiating," she said.
Still, the state of officiating might be an issue in negotiations over the new collective bargaining agreement between the league and its players, said Yahoo Sports. The players want a contract that gives a "rightful share of the business that we've built" but also "improves working conditions," the WNBA union said in a statement. The current agreement ends on Oct. 31.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association.
-
Israeli gunfire kills dozens at Gaza aid site
Speed Read The U.N. estimates that at least 875 Palestinians have died while trying to access food in recent months
-
'Lowering the voting age is a call to trust young people with democracy'
instant opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Trump officials who hold more than one job
IN THE SPOTLIGHT Wearing multiple hats has become the norm inside a White House known for a revolving door of functionaries and officials
-
The unsteady pace of Formula 1's US popularity
In Depth The racing sport is immensely popular in Europe but has seen mixed success in the US
-
Kirsty Coventry: the former Olympian and first woman to lead the IOC
In the Spotlight Coventry, a former competitive swimmer, won two Olympic gold medals
-
Thunder beat Pacers to clinch NBA Finals
Speed Read Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the NBA Finals
-
World Cup 2026: uncertainty reigns with one year to go
In the Spotlight US-hosted Fifa tournament has to navigate Trump's travel bans, logistical headaches and an exhausting expanded format
-
Sports betting is causing athletes to be abused and harassed online
Under the radar Baseball players, tennis stars and others have raised the alarm
-
Chessboxing: the unique sport becoming a global hit
Under the Radar The sport involves a full game of chess interspersed with rounds of boxing
-
Why is the NFL considering banning the 'tush push' play?
Today's Big Question The play is widely used by the Philadelphia Eagles, to other teams' chagrin
-
Have the Rockies reached a breaking point?
the explainer Baseball's most aimless franchise takes aim at a record set just last year