A new women's basketball league shines an even brighter light on the sport

Unrivaled will provide an offseason opportunity for WNBA players

A general image of an Unrivaled basketball game taking place in Medley, Florida.
Angel Reese and Aliyah Boston battle during an Unrivaled basketball game in Medley, Florida
(Image credit: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US
By
published

Women's basketball has shot up in popularity over the last few years thanks to the ubiquity of WNBA superstars like Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Cameron Brink — and a new league wants to continue capitalizing on this success. Unrivaled, a 3-on-3 women's basketball league, began play earlier this month and is hoping to provide another option for fans.

Unrivaled's initial nine-week season will go from mid-January through mid-March. Since the WNBA season runs from May to October, Unrivaled's organizers are hoping the league will become a U.S.-based alternative for WNBA players, who often play overseas during the league's offseason.

