Can Caitlin Clark continue her success in the WNBA?

Early struggles, but higher ratings for the league

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever dribbles the ball during the second quarter against the Seattle Storm in the game at Climate Pledge Arena on May 22, 2024 in Seattle, Washington
Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever dribbles the ball during the second quarter against the Seattle Storm in the game at Climate Pledge Arena on May 22, 2024 in Seattle, Washington
(Image credit: Steph Chambers / Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US
Caitlin Clark became the face of women's basketball as a college superstar. Her WNBA journey is proving more challenging. 

Yes, the rookie scored 30 points for her Indiana Fever on Tuesday night — but the effort came in yet another loss, this time to the Los Angeles Sparks. "It has been that kind of season so far for the former Iowa star and her new teammates." said ESPN. The Fever have lost seven of their first eight games — more defeats than her entire final year at Iowa — and Clark has occasionally appeared lost on the court. "We did some good things," Clark said of the latest loss, "and then we just kind of shot ourselves in the foot."

Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a freelance writer who has spent nine years as a syndicated columnist, co-writing the RedBlueAmerica column as the liberal half of a point-counterpoint duo. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic, The Kansas City Star and Heatmap News. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

