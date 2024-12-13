How much is Juan Soto worth?

Will the New York Mets regret the record-setting mega-contract signed by the coveted outfielder?

Juan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees in action against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Five of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 30, 2024 in New York City
Soto just signed a deal with the New York Mets for 15 years and $765 million
(Image credit: Jim McIsaac / Getty Images)
David Faris
By
published

After weeks of speculation about where he would land, sought-after baseball outfielder Juan Soto, who hit 41 home runs and drove in 128 runs last season, signed this week with the New York Mets for 15 years and $765 million. It is the longest and richest contract in global professional sports history; but while the Mets' rivals are likely disappointed they did not land him, there is no guarantee Soto will be worth the historic investment.

Soto, who is represented by prominent agent Scott Boras and played the 2024 season with the New York Yankees, debuted with the Washington Nationals in 2018, at age 19 — significantly earlier than most players reach the majors. Baseball's system of free agency guarantees teams six years of exclusive control over their own players, and many players are "reaching free agency later, often after their peak seasons are behind them," said Baseball America. This made Soto, who will be 26 for the 2025 season, a rarity: a superstar position player whose best years might still be ahead of him. Even Shohei Ohtani, the two-way player who signed a 10-year, $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers last offseason, was 28 at the time of the agreement.

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

