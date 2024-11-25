Major League Baseball's shaky future in Tampa

New questions arise about a troubled franchise after Hurricane Milton wrecked the Trop

overhead drone shot of Tropicana Field after a hurricane ripped off the stadium&#039;s roof
Hurricane Milton's damaging path might alter the future of the Tampa team
(Image credit: SOPA Images / Getty Images)
David Faris
By
published

On October 9, when Hurricane Milton plowed into Florida's west coast, winds destroyed the roof of Tropicana Field, the domed stadium that has been home to Major League Baseball's Tampa Bay Rays since 1998. The Tampa Bay Times reported on October 15 that the field could not be repaired in time for the team to play its 2025 season there. Most surprisingly, Pinellas County officials recently cast doubt on whether they will move forward with the planned new facility that was set to open in 2028, throwing the team's future in the area in doubt.

A troubled history

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
David Faris
David Faris

David Faris is an associate professor of political science at Roosevelt University and the author of It's Time to Fight Dirty: How Democrats Can Build a Lasting Majority in American Politics. He is a frequent contributor to Informed Comment, and his work has appeared in the Chicago Sun-Times, The Christian Science Monitor, and Indy Week.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸