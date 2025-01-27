Dodgers' spending spree renews push for salary cap
Spending limits might not be the answer that smaller market teams are looking for
Over the past two offseasons, the Los Angeles Dodgers have committed more than $2 billion in future player salaries, reigniting debate about whether a salary cap would ease the equity woes across the league. After reaching a $700 million deal with star Shohei Ohtani, the Dodgers won their second World Series in four years and are positioned for another deep run following another offseason spending spree. With frustration growing among fans of smaller market teams, baseball may be headed to a standoff after its Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) with the players expires in 2026.
Why aren't there salary caps in baseball?
Baseball is unique among the four major North American sports in that it does not have a salary cap, largely because the last effort by the sport's owners to impose one ended in catastrophe. The 1994 season began without a CBA between the players and the owners, who were unified in their desire for a salary cap. By August, the owners were "still pushing hard for that cap, and no agreement was going to be reached while that remained on the table," said Baseball Prospectus. The players struck, and the rest of the regular season games and the playoffs were canceled. Fans were livid, and the "average attendance dropped from over 31,000 per game to just above 25,000 between 1994 and 1995," said Yahoo Sports.
Players and owners agreed to a compromise "competitive balance tax" in 1996, which set a soft spending limit. Teams that "carry payrolls above that threshold are taxed on each dollar above the threshold," said Major League Baseball. In 2024, the luxury tax threshold was set at $237 million and nine teams went over it, contributing $311 million in taxes. The Dodgers alone were assessed more than $103 million in taxes, meaning that they "outspent just in luxury tax the entire payrolls of the bottom six teams or 20% of the league," said Baseball Purist.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Are the rules working?
In some ways, baseball's spending rules have led to parity this century. The MLB "hasn't had a repeat champion since 2000," said CBS Sports, meaning that no team has won back-to-back World Series championships since the Yankees in 1999-2000. There have been 16 different champions in that time, including small-market teams like the Miami Marlins, Kansas City Royals and Washington Nationals. But the Dodgers have been quietly building an empire for more than a decade, reeling off "14 consecutive winning seasons and 12 consecutive playoff appearances," said The Ringer.
Recently, the biggest spenders have "not shown much concern about the impact of their activities on smaller-market clubs," said Front Office Sports. The Dodgers' spending will "only accelerate renewed talk of a cap," said The Athletic. And it's not just the Dodgers: outfielder Juan Soto signed a $765 million contract with the New York Mets this offseason that put him out of reach for almost every team. That reality means it is "possible that some baseball owners may realize they simply aren't wealthy enough to compete against their so-called peers without a cap," said Puck.
Not everyone is convinced that a salary cap is the answer to the sport's inequalities. "It's a cyclical thing, and the cycle has come back around to a tired narrative," said Bill Shaikin at the Los Angeles Times. More teams could easily afford to spend like the Dodgers and the Mets, but "half the league spends less than half of their revenue on the team itself," said Marc Normandin. The issue isn't the Dodgers or the Mets, it's the "lower payroll teams not doing more to field a competitive group," as they pocket revenue sharing while consistently putting up terrible results, said Rowan Kavner at Fox Sports.
All of this is leading to speculation about a work stoppage after the CBA expires. "At this point, I would be surprised if there wasn't a lockout," said Deesha Thosar at Fox Sports. And "if owners decide to push aggressively for a cap, history says the fallout will be ugly," said The Athletic.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
David Faris is an associate professor of political science at Roosevelt University and the author of It's Time to Fight Dirty: How Democrats Can Build a Lasting Majority in American Politics. He is a frequent contributor to Informed Comment, and his work has appeared in the Chicago Sun-Times, The Christian Science Monitor, and Indy Week.
-
7 Valentine's Day gifts for your special someones
The Week Recommends These tokens of affection cover all the bases
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Arsonists may have spurred the California wildfires
In the Spotlight Are individuals the ones responsible for starting or worsening the blazes in Los Angeles?
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
'Most troubling is his long record of anti-vaccine advocacy'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
How much is Juan Soto worth?
Today's big question Will the New York Mets regret the record-setting mega-contract signed by the coveted outfielder?
By David Faris Published
-
Major League Baseball's shaky future in Tampa
The Explainer New questions arise about a troubled franchise after Hurricane Milton wrecked the Trop
By David Faris Published
-
Women are getting their own baseball league again
In the Spotlight The league is on track to debut in 2026
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
New York wins WNBA title, nearly nabs World Series
Speed Read The Yankees with face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the upcoming Fall Classic
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Dignity in defeat
Opinion Chicago White Sox players during a baseball game in Detroit, Michigan
By Theunis Bates Published
-
The worst baseball franchises of the Wild Card era
The Explainer These teams have consistently failed to find a winning formula
By David Faris Published
-
MLB adds Negro League stats, raising Josh Gibson
Speed Read The record books have changed as old Negro Leagues stats are finally incorporated
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
The economics of taxpayer-subsidized stadiums
In Depth Shiny new stadiums can end up costing taxpayers billions
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published