Women are getting their own baseball league again

The league is on track to debut in 2026

Justine Siegal pitches batting practice for the Cleveland Indians in 2011.
WPBL co-founder Justine Siegal pitches batting practice for the Cleveland Indians in 2011
(Image credit: Norm Hall/Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US
By
published

A vacancy in America's pastime could soon be filled, as it was announced in October that a new baseball league for women is on the horizon. The Women's Professional Baseball League (WPBL) is currently in development and aiming to debut in 2026. This would mark yet another high point for the rise of professional women's sports in the United States.

There has not been a professional women's baseball league in the U.S. since the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League; this league, made famous in the film "A League of Their Own," was dissolved in 1954. But there have been renewed efforts to revitalize women's baseball on a professional level, and now the first women's league in 70 years is coming to fruition.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

 Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸