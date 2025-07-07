The unsteady pace of Formula 1's US popularity

The racing sport is immensely popular in Europe but has seen mixed success in the US

Formula 1 drivers race at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, in 2023.
Formula 1 drivers race at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, in 2023
(Image credit: Dan Istitene/Formula 1 via Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US's avatar
By
published

Despite Formula 1 being a cultural touchstone for millions across Europe, the sport historically struggled to gain significant traction in the United States. That has been flipped upside down in recent years. The open-wheel racing organization has been gaining steam in the U.S., where NASCAR has long dominated the auto racing market.

Thanks to some key marketing and business decisions, Formula 1 has finally cracked the code on getting eyeballs and market share in the U.S. Crucially, the Netflix show "Formula 1: Drive to Survive" introduced millions of Americans to the sport. But while Formula 1 has undoubtedly experienced an increase in its U.S. viewership, some industry experts say there may be nowhere left for it to go.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸