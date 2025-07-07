The unsteady pace of Formula 1's US popularity

Despite Formula 1 being a cultural touchstone for millions across Europe, the sport historically struggled to gain significant traction in the United States. That has been flipped upside down in recent years. The open-wheel racing organization has been gaining steam in the U.S., where NASCAR has long dominated the auto racing market.

Thanks to some key marketing and business decisions, Formula 1 has finally cracked the code on getting eyeballs and market share in the U.S. Crucially, the Netflix show "Formula 1: Drive to Survive" introduced millions of Americans to the sport. But while Formula 1 has undoubtedly experienced an increase in its U.S. viewership, some industry experts say there may be nowhere left for it to go.

How popular is Formula 1 in the US?

Formula 1 fandom in the U.S. has been growing rapidly over the past few years. The 2025 Global F1 Fan Survey, performed by the organization itself, polled Formula 1 fans in 186 countries. Of all of these nations, the U.S. "accounts for the largest share of respondents of any individual country," said the survey.

Younger audiences have largely been pushing this wave of Formula 1 popularity, and in the U.S., at least 70% of Gen Z fans "engage with F1 content daily," said the survey. Many fans seem to enjoy the races not only on television, but also in person. Among all U.S. respondents to the survey, at least "73% plan to attend a US race in the future" and "37% have purchased F1 merchandise."

In all, there are about "52 million F1 fans in America, an increase of more than 10% from 2024," said Motorsport.com. On ESPN, which broadcasts races in the U.S., the network's "live race audience has doubled since 2018 and so far this year there has been a noticeable increase in viewers for the opening five rounds of the championship."

Why has Formula 1 become more popular in the US?

The Netflix series "Formula 1: Drive to Survive" certainly played a role, and has been "credited with everything from helping F1 crack the U.S. to rejuvenating the sport itself," said CNBC. But the "Netflix effect" is only part of the reason why Formula 1 has taken off stateside.

Formula 1 has made inroads in the U.S. due to a "blend of pivotal elements — strategic maneuvers that recalibrated its course, collaborative efforts that enhanced captivating broadcasts and the burgeoning emergence of American talents" in a sport still dominated by Europeans, said USA Today. One notable decision that precipitated Formula 1's rise was the "expansion of Formula 1 races going beyond the United States Grand Prix, growing from two events in 2017 to three by 2023." These circuits "played a pivotal role in enhancing the sport's appeal" and "didn't just host races; they became epicenters of electrifying events."

American companies have also been getting in on the action by partnering with Formula 1 races and teams, creating sponsorships to draw in more fans. Since "2018, the number of American-based partners has more than doubled," said Bjorn Stenbacka of Spomotion Analytics to Motorsport.com. To "see the reach of American brands, Ferrari is a great example." Ferrari's racing division, Scuderia Ferrari, is widely considered the most iconic and popular Formula 1 team in history, and Italy has been the "number one country on its partnership list" from the beginning. But in 2024, the "U.S. passed Italy — a historical switch — and this year, so far Italy and the U.S. are equal."

Today, the team is officially known as Scuderia Ferrari HP after a branding deal with American technology company HP. All of these factors combined have resulted in a major boom in U.S. viewership. The 2024 Miami Grand Prix "attracted the largest live U.S. television audience on record for F1 as an average of 3.1 million viewers watched," said ESPN. As with other races, younger people made up a majority of the viewership; the "audience in the persons ages 18-49 demographic averaged 1.3 million."

Has this popularity plateaued?

Despite Formula 1's obvious U.S. growth, there are concerns that its popularity may have reached its peak. This was especially evident after the 2023 racing season, because while "attendance at live events stayed relatively strong in 2023, American TV ratings tumbled a bit," said The Athletic. The numbers increased in 2024, but there are still viewership oddities, particularly when it comes to the Miami Grand Prix.

That race "averaged 3.1 million viewers (a record for an F1 event)" in 2024, but "this year the number was about 30% lower, though that still makes it the year's most viewed race," said Bloomberg. However, there may be a simple explanation for why Formula 1 saw a tapering off: a lack of competition on the course.

This is largely because of the on-track supremacy of Max Verstappen. The 27-year-old Dutch-Belgian phenom has become a dominant force driving for Red Bull Racing and has become the face of Formula 1. Throughout 2023 and 2024, there was "consternation within the sport that Verstappen's stranglehold on the competition could jeopardize F1's hard-fought expansion of its U.S. fan base," said Front Office Sports. Verstappen drove to victory so regularly (particularly in 2023 when he won 19 out of 22 races) that any race he is a part of is "never going to be the best to watch, and the only exciting races have been the ones that Max is not in," said McLaren driver Lando Norris.

But while Verstappen dominated in 2023 and 2024, his 2025 has been far less successful, and he has only won two Formula 1 races in the first half of the year. This means that the races are getting more competitive and as a result, viewership could rise again. Verstappen's "lack of dominance has been a positive development toward making the sport feel less formulaic," said Bloomberg. And a tapered fandom could be burst wide open if an American were to see the kind of on-track successes that Europeans do.

If "you do get a U.S. driver and they are flamboyant, loud and successful, which is the most important piece, it could unlock a new level of viewership," John Suchenski, ESPN's senior director for programming and acquisitions, told Bloomberg. "I don't think it's necessary for the sport to thrive, because it does well with these international stars and the teams' brands are so strong, but it's an opportunity for growth if it were to happen."

But the odds that an American driver dominates Formula 1 are probably low. A U.S. driver has not won a Formula 1 race in nearly five decades — Mario Andretti was the last to do so in 1978. While 58 American-born drivers have participated in Formula 1 races, the sport does not currently have any drivers born in the United States.