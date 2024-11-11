F1 drivers fire back in swearing row

F1 drivers have called on the FIA president to 'consider his own tone and language'

Max Verstappen talks to FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem
Max Verstappen has said the ongoing swearing row has made him consider his future in F1
(Image credit: Peter Fox - Formula 1 / Formula 1 via Getty Images)
By
published

Formula 1 drivers have hit back at punishments handed out for swearing, calling on FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem to treat them like adults.

Defending champion Max Verstappen was sanctioned by motor-racing governing body the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) in September after swearing while describing his car's performance during a press conference in Singapore.

Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

 Sorcha Bradley is a writer at The Week and a regular on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast. She worked at The Week magazine for a year and a half before taking up her current role with the digital team, where she mostly covers UK current affairs and politics. Before joining The Week, Sorcha worked at slow-news start-up Tortoise Media. She has also written for Sky News, The Sunday Times, the London Evening Standard and Grazia magazine, among other publications. She has a master’s in newspaper journalism from City, University of London, where she specialised in political journalism.

