Thunder beat Pacers to clinch NBA Finals

Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the NBA Finals

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shoots in Game 7 of NBA Finals
Oklahoma City Thunder guard and newly named Finals MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shoots in Game 7
What happened

The Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Indiana Pacers 103-91 Sunday night to win Game 7 of the NBA Finals, giving the team its first championship since moving to Oklahoma from Seattle in 2008. Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 29 points, was named Finals MVP, making him the first player since LeBron James in 2013 to win that title, regular season MVP and a championship in the same season.

