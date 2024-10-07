LeBron, Bronny James make dad-son NBA debut
Basketball star LeBron James and his son LeBron Jr. made history by playing together in the Lakers' preseason game
What happened
Basketball star LeBron James and his son LeBron Jr. — known as Bronny — made NBA history Sunday night by playing together in the Los Angeles Lakers' preseason game against the Phoenix Suns. Father and son took the court in the beginning of the second quarter and played side-by-side for just over four minutes.
Who said what
Sharing the court was "pretty cool for the both of us, and especially for our family," said LeBron, entering his 22nd NBA season. "It's definitely a moment that I will never forget." As "someone who didn't have a dad growing up, to be able to have that influence on your kids" and then "work with your son, I think it's one of the greatest things that a father could ever hope for or wish for," he added.
Bronny, who just turned 20, said he was "psyched" to learn he would play with his father. "I'm always thinking about, 'That's my dad!,' because that's literally my dad," he said. "But when I'm playing, he's just my teammate." The Lakers picked Bronny as the overall 55th pick in the 2024 draft. He was scoreless last night while LeBron, 39, notched 19 points. The Suns won 118-114.
What next?
Bronny is expected to "spend much of the upcoming season working on his game with the South Bay Lakers of the G League," The Associated Press said. The Lakers' first regular-season game is Oct. 22 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
