LeBron, Bronny James make dad-son NBA debut

Basketball star LeBron James and his son LeBron Jr. made history by playing together in the Lakers' preseason game

Bronny, who just turned 20, said he was "psyched" to learn he would play with his legendary father
What happened

Basketball star LeBron James and his son LeBron Jr. — known as Bronny — made NBA history Sunday night by playing together in the Los Angeles Lakers' preseason game against the Phoenix Suns. Father and son took the court in the beginning of the second quarter and played side-by-side for just over four minutes.

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

