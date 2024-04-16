Caitlin Clark the No. 1 pick in bullish WNBA Draft

What happened

College basketball superstar Caitlin Clark was the top pick in Monday's WNBA Draft, going, as expected, to the Indiana Fever. The Los Angeles Sparks chose Stanford's Cameron Brink second, and South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso was the No. 3 pick for the Chicago Sky.

Who said what

"I dreamed of this moment since I was in second grade," Clark said. She added that her "point guard eyes just light up" at the thought of joining last year's No. 1 pick, Aliyah Boston, on the Fever.

Clark just completed "one of the greatest collegiate basketball careers ever recorded," smashing the all-time scoring record for NCAA Division I women's and men's hoops, The Athletic said. "Hopes are high that she can help drive ratings in the WNBA" like she turbocharged viewership in college, said The Wall Street Journal.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

What next?

The Fever, last in their conference, will have an WNBA-best 36 of their 40 games broadcast or streamed on national TV. For "new viewers of the WNBA," the Journal said, the season starts May 14, a short six weeks after the draft.