Caitlin Clark the No. 1 pick in bullish WNBA Draft

As expected, she went to the Indiana Fever

Caitlin Clark drafted to WNBA's Indiana Fever
"Hopes are high that she can help drive ratings in the WNBA"
By Peter Weber, The Week US
published

What happened

College basketball superstar Caitlin Clark was the top pick in Monday's WNBA Draft, going, as expected, to the Indiana Fever. The Los Angeles Sparks chose Stanford's Cameron Brink second, and South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso was the No. 3 pick for the Chicago Sky.

