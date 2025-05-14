MLB lifts ban on Pete Rose, other dead players

16 deceased players banned for gambling and other scandals can now be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame

Pete Rose in 1989
Pete Rose was banned in 1989 after he was caught betting on his team, the Cincinnati Reds
(Image credit: Bettmann / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
By
published

What happened

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred Tuesday reinstated disgraced baseball great Pete Rose and other deceased players on MLB's permanently ineligible list. Manfred's decision, announced in a letter to the Rose family's lawyer, opened the door for Rose and 16 other dead people banned for gambling and other scandals to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

