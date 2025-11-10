2 MLB pitchers charged with rigging throws for bets
Cleveland Guardians pitchers Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz have been indicted
What happened
Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn Sunday unsealed an indictment charging Cleveland Guardians pitchers Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz with rigging their pitches to enrich bettors and themselves.
Prosecutors alleged that Clase, “one of baseball’s best closers over the past several seasons, received bribes and kickbacks for participating in the scheme,” The Wall Street Journal said.
Who said what
Ortiz and Clase “betrayed America’s pastime,” U.S. Attorney Joseph Nocella Jr. said. The indictment was the latest “involving gambling to rock the world of professional sports, and the third in the past month” from Nocella’s office, The New York Times said. Last month, he charged more than 30 people, including an NBA star and head coach, in alleged gambling schemes that shook professional basketball.
Sports betting scandals “have long been a concern,” The Associated Press said, “but a May 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling led to a wave of gambling incidents involving athletes and officials.” The details of this indictment “are jarring for a sport that maintains its most sacred rule is not betting on baseball,” The Washington Post said. Prosecutors said Clase, 27, “began rigging pitches as early as May 2023, a year after he signed a five-year deal with Cleveland worth $20 million.” Both pitchers denied the allegations through their lawyers.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
Clase and Ortiz were charged with wire fraud, money laundering and bribery conspiracy counts punishable by decades in prison. They also face possible lifetime bans from MLB. Ortiz, 26, was arrested Sunday at Boston Logan International Airport and was scheduled to make his first court appearance today. Clase was “thought to be in his native Dominican Republic,” the Journal said.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
USDA orders states to ‘undo’ full SNAP payments
Speed Read The Trump administration is telling states not to pay full November food stamp benefits
-
Senate takes first step to end record shutdown
Speed Read Eight senators in the Democratic caucus voted with Republicans to advance legislation to reopen the government
-
Is the Catholic Church taking on Trump?
Today's Big Question Pope calls for ‘deep reflection’ on immigration
-
The biggest sports betting scandals in history
In Depth The recent indictments of professional athletes were the latest in a long line of scandals
-
Can the NBA survive the FBI’s gambling investigation?
Talking Points A casualty of the ‘sports gambling revolution’
-
FBI nabs dozens in alleged NBA gambling ring
Speed Read Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups and Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier are among 34 people indicted in connection with federal gambling investigations
-
Shohei Ohtani is caught in a financial controversy — again
In the Spotlight The controversy concerns Ohtani and his agent, Nez Balelo
-
Hulk Hogan
Feature The pro wrestler who turned heel in art and life
-
Biggest No. 1 draft pick flops in MLB history
in the spotlight Injuries, bad luck and disappointing performances result in draft infamy for these unlucky players
-
Trump orders NFL team to change name, or else
Speed Read The president wants the Washington Commanders to change its name back to the 'Redskins'
-
Are referees and 'physicality' hurting the WNBA?
Today's Big Question The league is growing, but Caitlin Clark's absence raises questions