Political cartoons for January 11

Sunday’s political cartoons include green energy, a simple plan, and more

By
published

This editorial cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Green Energy Warmongers.&amp;rdquo; A group of men and women sit around a table filled with laptops and notepads. They are looking at a large screen on the wall which depicts Earth and a hot, burning Sun with arrows pointing to Earth. A man in military uniform points at the image and says, &amp;ldquo;I say we invade every country on the planet and take over their solar access!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joel Pett / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

A mean looking Donald Trump holds a gun labeled &amp;ldquo;ICE.&amp;rdquo; The gun is smoking and the smoke spells out the word &amp;ldquo;Minneapolis.&amp;rdquo; He says, &amp;ldquo;We&amp;rsquo;re just gonna kill people&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Milt Priggee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

An elephant in a suit says &amp;ldquo;Ha! No health care for you!&amp;rdquo; as he pulls the rug out from under a male and female senior citizen, who go flying into the air. The rug reads, &amp;ldquo;Expired ACA subsidies.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Monte Wolverton / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

