Political cartoons for January 18
Sunday’s political cartoons include cost of living, endless supply of greed, and more
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
-
Exploring ancient forests on three continents
The Week Recommends Reconnecting with historic nature across the world
-
The rise of the spymaster: a ‘tectonic shift’ in Ukraine’s politics
In the Spotlight President Zelenskyy’s new chief of staff, former head of military intelligence Kyrylo Budanov, is widely viewed as a potential successor
-
How oil tankers have been weaponised
The Explainer The seizure of a Russian tanker in the Atlantic last week has drawn attention to the country’s clandestine shipping network
-
5 critical cartoons about the deadly crackdown on protesters in Iran
Cartoons Artists take on twinning, booed off stage, and more
-
Political cartoons for January 17
Cartoons Saturday’s political cartoons include hard hats, compliance, and more
-
5 hilariously chilling cartoons about Trump’s plan to invade Greenland
Cartoons Artists take on misdirection, the need for Greenland, and more
-
Political cartoons for January 16
Cartoons Friday’s political cartoons include the Nobel Peace prize, the wrong island, and more
-
Political cartoons for January 15
Cartoons Thursday’s political cartoons include political parallels, EPA abandoning environment, and more
-
Political cartoons for January 14
Cartoons Wednesday’s political cartoons include Jerome Powell's rap sheet, holiday bill blues, and more
-
Political cartoons for January 13
Cartoons Tuesday’s political cartoons include a rocky start, domestic threats, and more
-
Political cartoons for January 12
Cartoons Monday’s political cartoons include Mayflower colonisers, Lady Lawless, and more