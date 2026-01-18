Political cartoons for January 18

Sunday’s political cartoons include cost of living, endless supply of greed, and more

This cartoon is dominated by two giant wrecking balls on each side. They are headed toward a small brick building labeled &amp;ldquo;Affordibility.&amp;rdquo; Donald Trump rides the left wrecking ball, labeled &amp;ldquo;Tariffs&amp;rdquo; and a donkey rides the one on the right, which is labeled &amp;ldquo;taxes.&amp;rdquo; Both say the same words: &amp;ldquo;No! You swerve!!!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Scott Stantis / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

A stock broker sits behind his desk in a city office. He speaks into the phone and says, &amp;ldquo;Fortunately, the supply chain never runs out of greed!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts a woman answering her door where three masked ICE agents are armed and in full combat gear. One agent says, &amp;ldquo;We&amp;rsquo;re looking for Anne Frank!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

