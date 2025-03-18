MLB is bringing home top talent from Japan's most popular sport

Players like Shohei Ohtani have become the face of Major League Baseball

Players from the Los Angeles Dodgers and Hanshin Tigers gather after their game at the Tokyo Dome on March 16, 2025.
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Hanshin Tigers gather after their game at the Tokyo Dome on March 16, 2025
The crack of the bat is almost here with Opening Day for the 2025 Major League Baseball season set for March 27. But while MLB players have become known for their melting pot of backgrounds, this diversity may put a strain on the Japanese baseball industry.

Baseball has long been the most popular sport in Japan, with its top league, Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB), drawing nearly 27 million attendees last year. Yet players like Shohei Ohtani have become major stars in the U.S., and others are bypassing NPB entirely. This could mark the beginning of a new trend where Japanese baseball players play in the U.S. straight away.

