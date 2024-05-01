Major League Baseball is facing an epidemic of pitcher's injuries

Many insiders are blaming the pitch clock for the rise in injuries — but the league is not so sure

Photo collage of Shane Bieber of the Cleveland Guardians pitching a ball standing on a giant x-ray image of an elbow. Vintage baseball field diagrams overlay the image.
It is a bit of a blame game happening on and around the mound
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US
By Justin Klawans, The Week US
published

Being a pitcher in Major League Baseball (MLB) means that, more likely than not, you will injure your arm, hand or wrist at some point. But while these types of injuries have always been common among MLB pitchers, evidence shows that the number of pitching injuries has been steadily rising over the past few years — and seems to have reached a breaking point as the 2024 season has gotten underway. 

The last four American League Cy Young winners, Gerrit Cole, Justin Verlander, Robbie Ray and Shane Bieber, are all on the injured list, with Bieber slated to miss at least a full year following elbow surgery. In recent weeks, several other pitchers also got hurt: Jonathan Loáisiga, Eury Pérez, Nick Pivetta, Spencer Strider and Framber Valdez. And the list goes on: Ace starters such as Sandy Alcantara, Jacob deGrom, Clayton Kershaw, Germán Márquez, Shohei Ohtani and Justin Steele have also battled recent injuries. 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Sports Sports Business Baseball Under The Radar
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

 Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸