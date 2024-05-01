Major League Baseball is facing an epidemic of pitcher's injuries
Many insiders are blaming the pitch clock for the rise in injuries — but the league is not so sure
Being a pitcher in Major League Baseball (MLB) means that, more likely than not, you will injure your arm, hand or wrist at some point. But while these types of injuries have always been common among MLB pitchers, evidence shows that the number of pitching injuries has been steadily rising over the past few years — and seems to have reached a breaking point as the 2024 season has gotten underway.
The last four American League Cy Young winners, Gerrit Cole, Justin Verlander, Robbie Ray and Shane Bieber, are all on the injured list, with Bieber slated to miss at least a full year following elbow surgery. In recent weeks, several other pitchers also got hurt: Jonathan Loáisiga, Eury Pérez, Nick Pivetta, Spencer Strider and Framber Valdez. And the list goes on: Ace starters such as Sandy Alcantara, Jacob deGrom, Clayton Kershaw, Germán Márquez, Shohei Ohtani and Justin Steele have also battled recent injuries.
Overall, out of the 166 players who began this season on an MLB team's injured list, 132 were pitchers — nearly 80%. What is causing all of these pitching injuries?
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Why are so many pitchers getting hurt?
MLB is "conducting a wide-ranging study of pitchers at all levels to examine the origins of the [injuries] and help develop recommendations to address it," a spokesperson for the league said to The Washington Post. While this study is not expected to be finished before the end of this season, analysts — and the Major League Baseball Player's Association (MLBPA) — claim to have identified the culprit of the injuries: the pitch clock.
The clock, first implemented in 2023, is designed to make games move faster, and gives pitchers 18 seconds to rest between pitches when there are runners on base. The MLBPA blames this short time between pitches for the increased injuries, and the group's "concerns about the health impacts of reduced recovery time have only intensified," the MLBPA said in a statement.
"Of course the pitch clock could be contributing to the increase in pitcher injuries" when it comes to anecdotal cases, CBS Sports said. This is because the clock "affords pitchers less recovery time between pitches, and thus they are making more pitches while fatigued," said CBS, and "greater fatigue equals greater injury risk."
However, one group that does not believe the pitch clock is causing injuries is MLB itself. After the MLBPA's statement, MLB fired back, stating that blaming the pitch clock "ignores the empirical evidence and much more significant long-term trend ... of velocity and spin increases that are highly correlated with arm injuries." MLB also cited a study from Johns Hopkins University which "found no evidence to support that the introduction of the pitch clock has increased injuries," though this study has not been published.
While the pitch-clock conclusion is up in the air, MLB's assertion that changes in pitching velocity are causing injuries also seems to hold water. The elbow's ulnar collateral ligament "cannot withstand the torque modern pitchers are imposing on it. It's that simple," Sports Illustrated said. While trying to make themselves throw harder, pitchers "forget about the UCL, a ligament with notoriously poor blood flow," said Sports Illustrated.
"How hard you throw has emerged as the biggest issue," Glenn Fleisig, the biomechanics research director of the American Sports Medicine Institute, said to Sports Illustrated. The "faster you pitch, the higher the torque on the elbow," Fleisig said, and pitchers "are going beyond what the body can withstand."
What can be done to make pitching safer?
The aforementioned study being conducted by MLB does not have a clear timetable. In the meantime, some possible solutions have been raised by people connected to the game. Pitchers themselves should "[factor] heavily in MLB's decision-making," ESPN said. They should also be "entitled to one or two time-outs a game when they feel discomfort," and pitchers should be allowed to use an "accepted grip agent to help with balls they believe remain inconsistently manufactured," said ESPN.
But at the end of the day, no matter the cause, being an MLB pitcher is "incredibly stressful on the arm — the shoulder, the rotator cuff, and most of all, that tiny little ligament whose efficacy means the difference between winning and losing," USA Today said. So pitchers should not "expect a quick fix – because there may never be one."
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
8 movie musicals that prove the screen can share the stage
The Week Recommends The singing and dancing, bigger than life itself
By Scott Hocker, The Week US Published
-
2024 Mother's Day Gift Guide
The Week Recommends A present for every mom
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Breakdancing to make its Olympics debut in Paris this summer
In The Spotlight B-Boys and B-Girls will battle for the gold for the first time in the games' history
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Breakdancing to make its Olympics debut in Paris this summer
In The Spotlight B-Boys and B-Girls will battle for the gold for the first time in the games' history
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Should Olympic athletes get paid?
Today's Big Question For the first time in history, an international sporting body will pay some Olympians for their achievements in Paris this summer.
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
The cost-benefit analysis of hosting the Olympics
In Depth Hosting an Olympic Games may not be as economically beneficial as you would think
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Scottie Scheffler: victory for the 'pre-eminent golfer of this era'
Why Everyone's Talking About Masters victory is Scheffler's second in three years
By The Week Staff Published
-
Can MLB solve its uniform crisis?
Today's Big Question See-through pants and sweat stains draw derision from players and fans alike
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Inside MLB super agent Scott Boras' dreadful winter
In the Spotlight The man grew to great heights. Is a fall from agent grace imminent?
By David Faris Published
-
Is legalized betting hurting sports?
Today's Big Question A 'building avalanche of gambling scandals' threatens competition
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
How the NFL's new kickoff rules could change football
Under the Radar The play will resemble the kickoff structure seen in the much-smaller XFL
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published