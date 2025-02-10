Eagles trounce Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX
The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22
What happened
The Philadelphia Eagles dominated the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday's Super Bowl LIX, beating them 40-22. It was Philadelphia's second Super Bowl victory, following their 2018 win over the New England Patriots. The Chiefs narrowly beat the Eagles in 2020, and victory Sunday would have made Kansas City the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowls.
Who said what
The Eagles "delivered a Super Bowl beatdown for the ages," The Wall Street Journal said. It was "an even bigger blowout than the final score suggested," with the Chiefs going scoreless until the end of the third quarter, "when they were already down 34-0" and the game was "effectively over."
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, the game's MVP, threw for two touchdowns, ran one in on a push-play quarterback sneak, passed for 221 yards and ran for 72, setting a Super Bowl rushing record for a quarterback. Philadelphia's "ferocious defense" absolutely "tormented" Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, sacking him six times and pressuring him into throwing two interceptions, including a pick-six nabbed by rookie defensive back Cooper DeJean, The Associated Press said.
What next?
The Eagles are the early "betting favorites" to win Super Bowl LX, followed by the Baltimore Ravens, The New York Times said, citing BetMGM. The Chiefs were "co-favorites along with the Eagles to win it all next year" going into the Super Bowl, but after their "lopsided" loss they were tied for third with the Buffalo Bills.
