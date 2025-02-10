Eagles trounce Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX

The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hunt celebrates Super Bowl LIX victory
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hunt celebrates Philadelphia's second Super Bowl victory
(Image credit: Timothy A. Clary / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
What happened

The Philadelphia Eagles dominated the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday's Super Bowl LIX, beating them 40-22. It was Philadelphia's second Super Bowl victory, following their 2018 win over the New England Patriots. The Chiefs narrowly beat the Eagles in 2020, and victory Sunday would have made Kansas City the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowls.

